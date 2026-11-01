Marcos visits late father amid Undas

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. visited his late father and namesake amid the observance of Undas.

Marcos posted a photo of himself with his mother, former first lady Imelda Marcos, and sister Irene at his father’s tomb at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City.

"Though they are no longer with us, the memories we shared and the values they taught us continue to bring our families closer together," the President said.

"Let us honor those who have passed not only through our prayers, but also through the way we care for those who remain. May these solemn days bring peace to those who mourn and remind us to cherish the people we hold dear," he added.

Marcos also reportedly sent flowers to the tombs of the Aquino family, where the remains of former President Corazon Aquino, her husband, former senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr., and their son, former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, lie. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)