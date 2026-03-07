Manila

Marcos voices solidarity with UAE, hopes for end to hostilities

NO TO VIOLENCE. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. expresses solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and calls for a peaceful resolution to tensions in the Gulf region during a phone call with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday (March 6, 2026). Marcos also conveyed confidence in the UAE government’s ability to ensure the safety of its residents, including nearly 1 million Filipinos living and working in the country. (Photo from the Presidential Communications Office)
Published on

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday expressed solidarity with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and hoped for the peaceful resolution of tensions in the Gulf region.

Marcos conveyed his support during a phone call with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement.

He also expressed confidence in the UAE government’s ability to ensure the safety of its people, as well as the Filipinos living and working in the host country.

“During the call, President Marcos expressed solidarity with the people of UAE amid the situation in the Gulf region as well as his confidence in the UAE’s ability to ensure the safety of all residents, including the nearly one million Filipinos in the UAE,” the PCO said.

“President Marcos shared his hope for hostilities to end and for the situation to return to normal,” it added.

The UAE has reported multiple missile and drone incidents across its territory amid Iran’s retaliation against the joint attacks by the United States and Israel.

Iran is targeting US military assets across the Gulf Arab states. (PNA)

