Marcos vows continued support for Filipino workers

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterated on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, his continued commitment to support efforts for the growth and prosperity of Filipino workers as the country observes Labor Day.

In a statement, Marcos said that under his administration’s Bagong Pilipinas program, Filipino laborers are “cherished, respected and empowered.”

He recognized the invaluable efforts of the Filipino laborers not only in providing the needs of their families and uplifting their lives, but also in contributing unwaveringly to the Philippine economy.

Marcos said that through the sweat and toil of Filipino workers, the Philippines was built.