Marcos vows continued support for Filipino workers

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterated on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, his continued commitment to support efforts for the growth and prosperity of Filipino workers as the country observes Labor Day.
In a statement, Marcos said that under his administration’s Bagong Pilipinas program, Filipino laborers are “cherished, respected and empowered.”
He recognized the invaluable efforts of the Filipino laborers not only in providing the needs of their families and uplifting their lives, but also in contributing unwaveringly to the Philippine economy.
Marcos said that through the sweat and toil of Filipino workers, the Philippines was built.
“The government continues to support the working class and uphold the principles of fairness, dignity and equity across all workspaces. Indeed, under the banner of a Bagong Pilipinas, we will usher in an era of greater prosperity where opportunities abound, creating a society where every worker is cherished, respected and empowered to thrive,” he added.
In observance of the country’s 122nd Labor Day, various progressive groups and organizations staged protest actions in different parts of the country, particularly in Mendiola in Manila, which is a stone throw away from Malacañang, as they called for a legislated wage increase.
Various job fairs were also launched by the government, particularly by the Department of Labor and Employment together with the local government units across the Philippines. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)