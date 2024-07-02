Marcos vows full support to Philippine Air Force

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured on Monday, July 1, 2024, his administration's continued support to the country's armed forces to transform its operational readiness and enhance its operational reach.

Marcos made the remarks as he attended the 77th founding anniversary of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

He noted the government’s efforts to acquire additional air assets, enhance cyber warfare communication systems, and pursue base development programs as part of the capability development for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“Indeed, these assets contribute to an agile Air Force -- capable of protecting our nation, our people, and our resources; and dedicated to ensuring that we are ready to face challenges with advanced precision, speed, and force,” said Marcos.

Marcos said the government has also taken significant steps that complement and boost the administration’s vision for a stronger and more capable Air Force through increased maritime domain awareness within the Philippine Air Force Defense Identification Zone.

“We have likewise supported internal security operations, which have resulted in the surrender and neutralization of over two hundred and fifty members of local insurgency groups,” he said.

“We have also heightened our international defense and security engagements by sustaining our talks with our foreign military counterparts and participating in multiple bilateral and multilateral military exercises,” he added.

As he commended the PAF as the “faithful guardian” of the Philippine aerial domain, Marcos reiterated his administration’s thrust of prioritizing their welfare by ensuring that they are well attended to in terms of overall health and wellness to enable them to perform their duties effectively and safely.

“Together, let us fortify our efforts to build a stronger Air Force and Armed Forces of the Philippines that will serve as an instrument for peace and for unity, a catalyst for nation-building, and a vanguard of stability,” he said.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Martin Romualdez vowed the sufficient allocation of funds for the AFP’s modernization and capability enhancement programs under the proposed 2025 national budget as he noted the need for the country’s defense system to be dynamic, robust and forward-looking.

“We are committed to providing the necessary legislative support to ensure that the modernization programs and welfare initiatives for our armed forces are fully funded and effectively implemented,” Romualdez said.

“We will continue to work on policies that enhance our defense capabilities, improve the conditions of service for our soldiers, and ensure that the Philippines remains safe and secure,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)