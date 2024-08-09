Marcos vows gov’t support for IPs

MANILA – The Philippine government is committed to providing support to the indigenous peoples (IPs), President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said Friday as he joined the nation in celebrating the National Indigenous Peoples Day (NIPD).

In his message for the occasion, Marcos acknowledged the vital contributions of indigenous communities to the country’s cultural and environmental heritage.

“We are truly blessed to have such a distinct and lively roster of indigenous groups from the northern mountains of Luzon down to the southern islands of Mindanao. Their unique spiritual beliefs and traditions, coupled with their symbiotic connection with nature, make them invaluable guardians of our heritage and worthy protectors of our lands and resources,” he said.

“Drawing from our genuine desire to provide them the honor they rightfully deserve, the government reassures its high regard for our indigenous peoples' cultural integrity and commits to being responsive to their needs, especially in ways that would preserve their way of life.”

The President expressed optimism that his vision of a “Bagong Pilipinas” (New Philippines) would foster “more harmonious” relationships among different groups, sectors, and communities.

He noted that unity would help attain the shared goal of establishing a “more equitable, inclusive, and peaceful society”.

The NIPD is celebrated in the Philippines every Aug. 9, in accordance with Republic Act 10689.

The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) led this year’s celebration of the NIPD, with the theme “Protecting the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Voluntary Isolation and Initial Contact.”

In commemoration of the NIPD, the NCIP sealed partnership agreements and launched initiatives on policy enhancements to come up with a comprehensive framework for advocating and protecting IP rights with all sectors.

The NCIP has identified 91.84 million, or 9.1 percent, of the 108.67 million household population as IPs, as of 2020, based on figures released by the Philippine Statistics Authority. (PNA)

