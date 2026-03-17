Marcos vows support for all sectors amid oil crisis

THE National Government has assured the provision of cash assistance to farmers and fisherfolk affected by the rising fuel cost due to the tension in the Middle East to ensure the country’s sufficient food supply.

In a video message, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Department of Agriculture will continue the distribution of P3,000 fuel subsidy to the 26,000 qualified farmer beneficiaries.

He said the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) will also distribute P3,000 fuel subsidy to around 26,000 fishermen starting on March 19, 2026.

“Sisikapin din ng Department of Agriculture na ipamahagi sa Abril sa bawat magsasaka at mangingisda ang lagpas 2,000 pisong tulong mula sa Presidential Assistance for Farmers and Fisherfolk Program. Magagamit po ito ng mga magsasaka sa kanilang hanapbuhay,” Marcos said.

(The Department of Agriculture will also strive to distribute over P2,000 in aid to each farmer and fisherfolk in April through the Presidential Assistance for Farmers and Fisherfolk Program. This assistance can be used by farmers to support their livelihoods.)

The President also called on local government units (LGUs) to allocate parts of their Local Government Support Fund to buy out local rice for their constituents.

Marcos also urged LGUs to do away with pass-through fees being imposed on vehicles transporting goods.

“Muli, nananawagan ako sa ating mga local government unit na siguruhing wala ng pass-through fee na sisingilin. Nakarating sa akin na may ilang pang mga barangay na naniningil pa rito sa bawat sako ng palay at sasakyan. Sana matigil na ninyo po ito dahil ang epekto lamang nito ay pinapamahal ang presyo ng ating mga bilihin,” he said.

(Again, I call on our local government units to ensure that no more pass-through fees are being charged. I have received reports that some barangays are still collecting these fees per sack of rice and per vehicle. This must stop, as it only drives up the prices of goods.)

In the video message, the President also highlighted other government efforts to cushion the effects of the looming oil crisis.

Marcos said he ordered government agencies to review payment policies for licenses, permits, clearance and certification to ease the burden of the public.

“Tingnan ninyo kung alin dito ang puwede munang suspendihin o ‘di kaya ay babaan ang mga singil upang makabawas sa mga iniintindi ng taong-bayan,” he said.

(Take a look at which of these can be temporarily suspended or have their fees reduced to help ease the burden on the public.)

Marcos said efforts to protect both the consumers and businesses also continue.

He said the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines is also looking into cutting down passenger service charge, landing fee, parking fee, and other related fees to help bring down the operations cost of airlines which will result in lower airfares.

“Samantala, pinaiikli naman ng Civil Aeronautics Board ang araw ng pagre-review ng fuel surcharge mula sa isang buwan, 15 days na lang po. Mas mabilis na ma-adjust ang pamasahe kapag nagbago ang presyo ng jet fuel,” said Marcos.

(Meanwhile, the Civil Aeronautics Board has shortened the review period for the fuel surcharge from one month to just 15 days. This allows fares to be adjusted more quickly whenever jet fuel prices change.)

“Ibig sabihin, kapag tumaas ang presyo ng jet fuel, mas kontrolado ang pagtaas ng airfare. At kapag bumaba naman ang presyo ng jet fuel, mas mabilis ding bababa ang pamasahe,” he added.

(This means that when jet fuel prices rise, the increase in airfare will be more controlled. Likewise, when jet fuel prices fall, fares will also decrease more quickly.)

To ensure the welfare of the youths, Marcos reminded that any school contributions are prohibited especially during the graduation season.

He said that on March 25, the Department of Education will launch the Serbisyo fair where hiring employers will visit schools, benefitting high school and graduating students.

“Mga kababayan, ngayon, higit kailanman, kailangan natin ang pagtutulungan ng bawat isa. Walang iwanan, walang maiiwan sa pagharap natin sa hamong ito. Asahan ninyo ang patuloy naming paggawa ng mga hakbang upang maibsan ang mabigat na epekto ng kaganapan sa Gitnang Silangan sa taong-bayan,” the President said.

(Fellow citizens, now more than ever, we need everyone’s cooperation. No one should be left behind as we face this challenge. You can expect that we will continue taking steps to ease the heavy impact of the events in the Middle East on the public.)

“Nawa’y manatili ang ating tiwala sa isa’t-isa at ang pananampalataya na malagpasan din natin ang mga pagsubok. Dalangin natin ang kapayapaan at kaligtasan ng lahat. Marami pong salamat,” Marcos added.

(May we continue to trust one another and have faith that we can overcome these challenges. Let us pray for the peace and safety of everyone. Thank you very much.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)