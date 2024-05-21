Marcos’ vows support to newly elected Senate President

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. committed on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, his full support to newly elected Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

In a statement, Marcos recognized the legislative credentials of Escudero, as he expressed confidence that transformative laws aimed at achieving a common vision for a “Bagong Pilipinas” will remain a priority under his leadership.

Escudero first became a lawmaker when he was elected as the representative of the First District of Sorsogon at the age of 28 in 1998. He became a senator in 2007 after two more terms as a lawmaker from the lower chamber of Congress.

From 2019 to 2022, he served as the governor of Sorsogon before being elected again as a senator.

Marcos also commended outgoing Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri for his outstanding performance over the past nearly two years.

“I extend my support to the new Senate President, Chiz Escudero. His legislative record and commitment to public service have distinguished him as a dedicated leader,” he said.

“Senator Chiz steps into this role following the commendable tenure of Senator Migz Zubiri, and I am confident that under his leadership, the Senate will continue to prioritize transformative laws to achieve our shared vision for a Bagong Pilipinas,” he added.