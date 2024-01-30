Marcos vows to boost ties with Vietnam for tourism, culture

In 2022, a total of 38,605 Vietnamese tourists have arrived in the Philippines, far higher than the 1,785 arrivals in 2021 but still lower than the 66,798 Vietnamese tourist arrivals in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in the closure of borders of all countries around the world.

“This will be achieved through exchanges of publications, exhibitions showcasing arts and culture. This will also encourage an exchange of information amongst our esteemed experts, researchers, and professors,” the President said.

Marcos also reaffirmed the Philippines’ commitment to work with Vietnam in protecting both Filipinos and Vietnamese, including addressing human trafficking in the region, which is part of the two countries’ efforts to promote closer ties among its peoples.

In a meeting with the Filipino community in Vietnam, Marcos expressed gratitude to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) there, saying their presence in the Southeast Asian country manifests the strong Philippine-Vietnam relations.

“Isang patunay ng malapit na ugnayan ng ating dalawang bansa ay ang tinatawag nating people-to-people connections. At kayo, ang mga Pilipino na nandito sa Vietnam, ang patunay kung gaano kalapit ang ating mga bansa,” he said.

(A proof of the close relationship between our two countries is what we call people-to-people connections. And you, the Filipinos here in Vietnam, are proof of how close our countries are.)

“Kaya’t ako’y lubos na nagpapasalamat sa inyong lahat dahil napapadali ang aking trabaho dahil sa magandang reputasyon na itinaguyod niyo sa pamamagitan ng inyong sipag at tiyaga dito sa Vietnam,” he added.

(So I am very grateful to all of you because my work has been made easier because of the good reputation you have promoted through your hard work and perseverance here in Vietnam.)

The Malacañang said Vietnam currently serves as a home to some 7,000 OFWs whose remittances amounted to $13,683,000 in 2022. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)