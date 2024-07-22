Marcos vows to enhance quality education, support teachers

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. vowed on Monday, July 22, 2024, to continue to rally behind efforts to ensure quality education in the country.

During his third State of the Nation Address (Sona), Marcos challenged newly assumed Education Secretary former Senator Jose Edgardo Angara to ensure educational recovery and enhance the quality of education in the country “as soon as possible.”

Marcos cited a recent assessment that revealed more than half of the country’s grade 6, 10 and 12 students failed to reach the ideal proficiency levels, faring low in information literacy, problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

He said this meant that the national learning recovery program must proceed without the slightest disruption, especially in basic education.

“Our system of education must be strategically calibrated to make sure that our youth are not only taught to become literate. But, it must also consciously develop them into problem-solvers, and into critical thinkers — hungry for success and ready for the future!” said Marcos.

The President said his administration will continue to prioritize increasing the budget for the inclusive development of Filipinos, not just in food, nutrition, and health, but especially in education and training.

He said they are working towards the day when all students will be equipped with computers, smart televisions, essential programs, and digital books, and will also have enhanced access to reliable power and the internet, noting that the relentless efforts to address the classroom gap go hand-in-hand with filling the digital gap.

“Investing in our own people is not only a fundamental moral imperative for us but an economic one as well,” he said.

“In its report, the World Bank revealed that our promising economic growth is largely attributable to our people. The great bulk of the country’s wealth is being created by the skill, industry, and resourcefulness of all Filipinos,” Marcos added.

Marcos also said they are addressing perennial problems with textbooks, noting that the entire process—from manuscript approval to procurement and distribution—will be shortened from the current three years to just one year.

Upskilling teachers

Aside from addressing the needs of students, Marcos ensured that the foundation of the country’s educational system—its teachers—remains a top priority.

He said programs to uplift and upskill teachers are in place, including the hiring of school personnel who will cover the teachers’ administrative work so they can focus on teaching.

In March, Congress ratified the measure seeking to double the annual teaching allowance for public school teachers from P5,000 to P10,000.

The allowance will be used for the purchase of supplies and other teaching materials. It would not be subjected to income taxes, provided that the total amount of benefits received by the teachers does not exceed the threshold provided by the country’s tax code.

Marcos vowed to eliminate the "utang-tagging" of teachers, where their debt hinders the renewal of their teaching licenses.

He said the government will also allocated funds for the implementation of the expanded career progression system for public school teachers, which shall promote professional development and career advancement within their ranks.

“With this system in place, we will accelerate the career growth of teachers. Sa sistemang ito, wala nang public school teacher ang magre-retire na Teacher I lamang (under this system, no public school teacher will retire as just a Teacher I),” said Marcos.

“Sa madaling sabi, kung talagang gusto nating magtagumpay ang hinahangad nating pagbangon sa larangan ng edukasyon, sila — ang ating mga guro — ang dapat nating itaguyod at patatagin,” he added.

(In other words, if we truly want to succeed in our desired advancement in education, we must support and strengthen them—our teachers.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)