Marcos vows to sign Negros Island Region Act

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he will sign into law the Negros Island Region (NIR) Act, which will allow the unification of Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor into one administrative region.

In an interview with reporters in Bacolod City, Marcos said the proposed measure is seen to bring government services in the region closer to the people.

“Yeah, I think I will sign it,” Marcos said.

“I think, it (NIR) makes sense because it’s very difficult for Oriental to be, and be serviced in a regional center. So, kailangan talagang maayos ‘yan. Matagal nang problema ‘yan. Until we can consolidate, I can put it all together properly, and right now hindi pa ganun,” he added.

The NIR Act will split regional offices between Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, allowing the creation of new growth areas, which is expected to contribute to the region’s ease of doing business by empowering residents and instilling investor confidence in its capacity to facilitate efficient government transactions.

In March, the Senate approved the measure on its third and final reading.

Negros Occidental is currently part of Western Visayas with regional centers in Iloilo, while Negros Oriental is covered by Central Visayas with regional centers in Cebu. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)