Marcos vows to support PCG upgrade amid challenges in WPS

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, his continuous support to the upgrade and modernization of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) amid the prevailing challenges in the West Philippine Sea.

Marcos said the National Government is eyeing to acquire 40 more patrol vessels to give the PCG increased capability.

Aside from the acquisition of modern equipment, Marcos said his administration will continue to upgrade the agency’s capability by providing more training to its personnel.

“We are continuing with the upgrading of the equipment and the training and the capabilities of all our people, especially the Coast Guard, not only because they are on the frontline in the problems now that we’re facing in the West Philippine Sea but also because of the very important function that they play when it comes to search and rescue, when it comes to maritime incidents, when it comes to even disaster assistance, marami silang ginagawa,” he said in an interview with reporters as he spearheaded the 122nd Founding Anniversary of the PCG.

Marcos inspected PCG’s BRP Malabrigo, which has been a subject of water cannon attack by Chinese vessels while on a resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal in August.

China has long been claiming sovereignty in almost the entire WPS.

Meanwhile, Marcos commended the PCG for continuously upholding the country’s maritime security, promoting maritime rights, fighting smuggling, as well as for protecting the nation’s marine environment and securing the safety of local fisherfolk.

“As we embark on a new chapter, I enjoin all of you to continue to work closely with other concerned agencies as you perform this extremely valuable and important mandate,” said Marcos.

“Be assured that this administration firmly stands with you in your plans and efforts to improve, expand, and modernize your capabilities and services, so that you may better contribute to the security and welfare of our people and of the nation,” he added.

Since January, the PCG has rescued a total of 6,332 persons in distress.

It also participated in the anti-smuggling operation targeting 24 warehouses in Manila, particularly those engaged in illegal importation of agricultural products and hoarding of locally produced onions and garlic.

The PCG also carried out 4,774 cleanup activities.

Its marine environmental protection program also led and completed the oil spill clean-up brought by the sinking of MT Princess Empress in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro on February 28. (SunStar Philippines)