Marcos wants charter change plebiscite during 2025 midterm polls

SENATE President Juan Miguel Zubiri said on Monday, February 26, 2024, that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants the ratification plebiscite for the proposed amendments to the 1987 Constitution to be done during the midterm elections in 2025.

Zubiri said the matter was discussed during a meeting between the senators and Marcos in Malacañang.

He said Marcos wanted the plebiscite to ratify amendments in the constitution to be conducted simultaneously with the 2025 elections to lessen its funding requirements.

“Dahil, napaka-klaro, kung gagawin natin yan, bago mag-eleksyon, gagastos po tayo ng P12 to P14 billion (It is very clear that if we do that before the election, we will spend P12 to P14 billion)," Zubiri said in an interview with reporters.

"Siya mismo, galing mismo sa kanya, sinabi niya, mas gusto niya, sabay na lang sa halalan ng 2025. So, pagka ganun, hindi po tayo kailangan magmamadali. So, we can take this up after the break, and complete the resolution, and approve the resolution before the sine die break, 'yung aming target date. Baka sabihin nila, nangako na naman ako. Target date po natin, kasi ang gusto po ng ating Pangulo eventually, is to force it to the elections of 2025," he added.

(He himself, according to him, prefers it to be done just at the same time as the election of 2025. So, then, we don't need to rush. So, we can take this up after the break, and complete the resolution, and approve the resolution before the sine die break. That’s our target. They might say, I promised again. It's our target date, because what our President wants is to force it to the elections of 2025.)

Zubiri said Marcos also reiterated his stand that the Senate and the House of Representatives should vote separately on the constitutional amendments and that it should only cover the economic provisions.

"As a matter of fact, he wants the House to adopt our version," he said.

"We had a sense, nung nakita po namin ang sense ng Pangulo, na gusto niya economic provisions lamang, ayaw niya ng gulo, ayaw niya magkaroon ng controversy, trabaho lang (We sensed that the President only wants economic provisions. He doesn't want trouble. He doesn't want controversy, just work), keep our heads low, and then when the time comes to vote on it, vote on it. And then present namin sa House for their adoption," he added.

Zubiri earlier filed Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) 6, which seeks to amend Articles 12, 14 and 16 of the Constitution, or the provision on public services, education and advertising industry of the 1987 Constitution by adding the phrase "unless otherwise provided by law."

The Senate started its deliberation on RBH 6 in the first week of February.

Meanwhile, RBH 7, which is almost an exact reproduction of RBH 6, authored by Senior Deputy Speaker and Pampanga Third District Representative Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales Jr., Deputy Speaker and Quezon Second District Representative David "Jay-jay" Suarez, Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe, and other House leaders was filed at the House of Representatives.

The House kicked off its deliberations on RBH 7 on Monday, February 26 where House Speaker Martin Romualdez assured that they will leave the political provisions of the Constitution untouched and will adopt the Senate’s proposed amendments “in toto” to dispel doubts that their efforts are politically motivated.

"Malinaw po sa ating lahat ang misyon natin ngayon. Baguhin ang ilang economic provisions na pumipigil sa pagpasok ng mga negosyo mula sa ibang bansa. Mga negosyong lilikha ng trabaho at magpapasigla ng ating ekonomiya. Ito lamang ang pakay natin. Ekonomiya, hindi pulitika," he said.

(Our mission is clear to all of us now. Change some economic provisions that prevent the entry of businesses from other countries. Businesses that will create jobs and stimulate our economy -- this is our only goal. Economics, not politics.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)