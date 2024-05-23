Marcos welcomes 8 new non-resident ambassadors-designate

THE Philippines has received eight new non-resident ambassadors-designate from different states.

Ibrahim Bileh Doualeh, non-resident ambassador-designate of the Republic of Djibouti; Jagdishwar Goburdhun, G.O.S.K., Republic of Mauritius; Farhod Arziev, Republic of Uzbekistan; Hassan Abdelsalam Omer, Republic of Sudan; Major General Gotsileene Morake, non-resident ambassador-designate of the Republic of Botswana; Mait Martinson, Republic of Estonia; Morecome Mumba, Republic of Zambia; and Abdelhafid Bounour, People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria presented their credentials to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

As he received them in Malacañang, Marcos expressed hope that the Philippines could enhance bilateral cooperation with their respective countries.

“We welcome you as ambassador to the Philippines as I’m sure that your President has begun very important talks in terms of some of the security issues that both our countries are happy to [address]. I hope that we can continue with that discussion,” Marcos said.

Martinson said the Philippine-Estonia relationship is a “positive renaissance” in which the two nations can combine their complementary experiences in various fields such as digital development and cybersecurity.

“If we really manage to get the best and to raise it for our world. If we really manage to get the best and to raise it for our wealth benefits. And I’m glad I’m here with a wonderful honor and console who is making sure that we have a positive outcome in our relation,” Martinson told Marcos.

Marcos told the ambassador of Mauritius that he is also expecting that the two nations can explore ways to further strengthen their relationship and explore further its partnership.

He said he is also hoping to begin a closer relationship with Sudan to which the Philippines had bilateral relations starting on March 7, 1976.

In receiving Djibouti’s ambassador to the Philippines, Marcos expressed gratitude to its government’s aid to Filipino seafarers whose vessel was struck by an anti-ship missile in the Gulf of Aden.

“Thanks for all help that you have given [to the] Filipino seafarers in times of great need. And we hope to continue this relationship. And [I hope] the amity between our two countries will grow and [bring us closer],” said Marcos. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)