Manila

Marcos wishes Trump well after assassination attempt

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024.
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. AP Photo

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has extended his well wishes to former United States President Donald Trump, who was hurt after a foiled assassination attempt during a political rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday, July 14, 2024 (Philippine time).

“It is with great relief that we receive the news that former President Donald Trump is fine and well after the attempt to assassinate him,” Marcos said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” he added.

Marcos reiterated the country’s condemnation against all forms of political violence as he emphasized the supremacy of the voice of the people.

“Together with all democracy loving peoples around the world, we condemn all forms of political violence. The voice of the people must always remain supreme,” the President said.

The suspect, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old nursing home aide, was killed by law enforcers following the assassination attempt.

A 50-year-old man was killed, while two others were critically wounded during the incident.

Trump, the Republican candidate for president, was grazed in the ear. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)

