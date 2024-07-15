Marcos wishes Trump well after assassination attempt

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has extended his well wishes to former United States President Donald Trump, who was hurt after a foiled assassination attempt during a political rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday, July 14, 2024 (Philippine time).

“It is with great relief that we receive the news that former President Donald Trump is fine and well after the attempt to assassinate him,” Marcos said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” he added.