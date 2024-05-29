Marcos: Working abroad will soon become a career choice

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterated on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, his administration’s commitment to make working abroad for Filipinos a career choice and not as their only option.

In his speech during his visit to the Filipino community in Brunei Darussalam, Marcos said the Philippine government is intensifying efforts to attract more investments for the country in order to provide employment opportunities for Filipinos.

He reported that in 2023, investments in the country reached P1.26 trillion.

“To far exceed this mark, by reaching P1.26 trillion, is a clear testament to the growing confidence of investors in fostering their businesses’ growth within the Philippines. Upon full operations, the projects are expected to produce 49,030 jobs for Filipinos,” said Marcos.

“Alam po natin na kapag masigla ang ekonomiya, maayos ang kabuhayan. Things are looking up for the economy. Bukod sa mga remittances na nanggaling sa inyo, sa ating mga OFW, I also encourage all of you to someday return, and invest, and set up your own business at home in the Philippines,” he added.

The chief executive also touted the continuous improvement of the Philippine economy as he encouraged the overseas Filipinos to return, invest, and set up their own business at home in the Philippines.

Marcos said one of the priorities of his administration is to improve the agriculture sector.

“Kaya’t tinatrabaho po natin nang husto upang magkaroon tayo ng modernized agricultural sector na kayang suplayan ang ating pangangailangan at bukod pa doon, ay makapag-export pa sana tayo,” he said.

(That is why we are working hard so that we can have a modernized agricultural sector that can supply our needs and in addition to that, we would be able to export.)

“I am relentlessly pushing and prioritizing the development of our agricultural lands and our agricultural sector. I cannot say it’s enough. I cannot emphasize it enough, but we really need to invest in the development, productivity, and modernization of our agri sector,” he added.

He said they are aiming to make farmlands yield not only crops but also opportunities that create ripples of positive effects throughout the country through the improvement of infrastructures for farm to market linkages.

“Ang layunin po ng ating pamahalaan ay kilalanin ang agrikultura bilang catalyst o mitsa upang para sa ating ekonomiya. Itataas natin ang produksyon ng mga produktong pang-agrikultura. Pagtitibayin po natin ang tinatawag na value chain ng agriculture sector,” said Marcos.

(The goal of our government is to recognize agriculture as a catalyst for our economy. We will increase the production of agricultural products. Let's strengthen the so-called value chain of the agriculture sector.)

“I’ve said it before, uulitin ko na. We will build, and we will build better, we will build more!” he added.

Marcos said his administration also eyes to widen the focus of infrastructure development in the country to allow growth in far-flung municipalities and transport of goods and services to underdeveloped areas through the construction of roads, bridges and efficient means of transportation.

He also expressed optimism that returning Filipinos will soon be welcomed by a new and upgraded Manila airport covered by the administration’s rehabilitation project worth P170.6 billion. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)