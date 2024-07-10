Marcoses, Aquinos ‘always been okay’ despite political differences

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, that his family and the Aquinos have always been on good terms despite their political disagreements.

“We’ve always been okay, we just don’t agree politically,” Marcos said in an interview with reporters in Rizal.

He made the remarks when asked about the supposed feud between the Aquinos and Marcoses.

On Tuesday, July 9, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos shared a photo of her with Kris Aquino’s sons Josh and Bimby.

Marcos said Aquino’s sons, who are distant relatives of his wife, visited Liza to express their gratitude for a favor related to travel assistance.

“So tumulong si First Lady. Sabi niya, magpasalamat sila… and so I think it was a fine gesture on the part of the Aquino family,” the President said.

(So the First Lady helped. She said, they should be thankful... and so I think it was a fine gesture on the part of the Aquino family.)

"Liza is their aunt. Dahil ang kanyang auntie ay napangasawa si Don Pepe na eldest brother of Cory so they are related," he added.

Kris is the youngest daughter of former Senator Benigno Aquino and late President Cory Aquino, a prominent personality in the 1986 People Power Revolution, which ousted former President Ferdinand Marcos from his 20-year ruling. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)