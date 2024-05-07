Maricel Soriano says condo unit in leaked PDEA docs sold in 2012

VETERAN actress Maricel Soriano admitted on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, that the condominium unit in Makati City that was indicated in the controversial document that allegedly leaked from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) used to be hers.

Soriano made the confirmation during her appearance at the resumption of the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs inquiry into the alleged leak of confidential information from PDEA.

"Opo, hanggang 2012 po (it was mine). Nabenta ko na ho 'yun. Wala na ako dun," Soriano said but she can no longer recall the exact month the property was sold.

(Yes, until 2012 (it was mine). I have sold that. I'm not there anymore.)

The investigation stemmed from the alleged leak of an Authority to Operate and a Pre-Operation Report, both dated March 11, 2012, allegedly issued by PDEA about a “group of showbiz and politically affluent personalities frequently using illegal drugs” inside a condominium in Makati City.

The list included the name of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

During last week’s hearing, former PDEA agent Jonathan Morales testified to the legitimacy of the document and named Soriano as among the personalities indicated in the leaked document.

Soriano said she is not aware of the documents or the reason why she was invited in the proceedings.

“Unang-una po hindi ko ho alam 'yung tungkol sa mga dokumento. Nalaman ko na lang 'yan nu'ng pinakita sa akin dahil hindi po ako nagbabasa ng mga ganyan. Wala po akong alam,” she said.

(First of all, I don't know about the documents. I just found out about it when it was shown to me because I don't read things like that. I don't know anything.)

"Sa totoo lang po, hindi malinaw sa akin kung bakit ako naimbitahan sa hearing. Nagtataka lang po ako dahil lahat po ng tumestigo dito ay nagsabing hindi na-verify ang impormasyon ni Mr. Morales at walang imbestigasyon na naganap. Pasensya na po kung nalilito po talaga ako dito," she added.

(To be honest, it is not clear to me why I was invited to the hearing. I'm just wondering because everyone who testified here said that the information of Mr. Morales was not verified and no investigation took place. I'm sorry if I'm really confused here.)

Soriano also denied the claims of her former household helpers that she was using cocaine and that she used to physically abuse them, a reason for the helpers to file serious physical injuries against her.

“Umalis po sila kasi ninakawan nila ako (They left because they st/ole something from me),” she said.

After answering a few questions, committee chairman Senator Ronald Dela Rosa already let Soriano go home, as she committed to fully cooperate in the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, Senators Jinggoy Estrada grilled Morales, as he asked him to identify the informant who provided him information that resulted in the crafting of the documents.

Morales said he can no longer remember the name of the asset, while he is certain about the information he relayed to him, which was supported by photos. He also no longer has copies of the leaked documents.

He said in the photos, the personalities named were allegedly using a powdery substance, although he admitted it was not confirmed that it was illegal drugs as chemical examination should be conducted to confirm it.

“Alam mo ikaw Morales nagbabanggit ka ng mga pangalan ng personalidad, ultimo pangalan ng presidente, pangalan ng sikat na artista na wala ka naman ebidensya. Ang sabi mo galing sa informant, ngayon sinasabi mo di mo matandaan? Naninira ka lang ng tao eh,” Estrada said.

(You know Morales, you mention the names of personalities, even the last name of the president, the name of a famous artist but you have no evidence. You said it was from the informant, now you are saying that you don't remember? You are just destroying people.)

Morales even refused to identify even the gender of the asset, saying: “Mahirap kasi kung i-divulge ko po ‘yung kasarian ng confidential informant. Manganganib buhay nun.”

(It is difficult for me to divulge the gender of the confidential informant, whose life may be in danger.)

Morales also said that after his first appearance at the Senate inquiry on April 30, three individuals came up to him in a bid to “fix” him and for him to no longer attend the proceedings.

He said the three individuals claimed they were sent by a certain “Liza Marcos” or “LAM” who allegedly promised to give him what he wants as long as he stops testifying before the Senate.

Morales said one of the three men even said “papatayin yan,” while referring to him.

Senator Francis Escudero said Morales’ statements are nothing but hearsay and that those who should be invited in the inquiry are the persons he was talking about, especially the informant.

Dela Rosa said he was convinced that the leaked documents were indeed from the PDEA and what he wants to know is how it went out to the public. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)