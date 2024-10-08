Marigondon cops relieved over ‘mauling’ of Criminology student

CENTRAL Visayas Police Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin has ordered the relief of the station commander of the Marigondon Police Station and five other personnel assigned there in relation to the alleged mauling of a Criminology student.

In a press conference in Camp Crame, PNP Public Information Office newly promoted chief Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said aside from the Marigondon Police Station chief, also relieved from post were the chief clerk, a desk officer, investigator, and the two policemen who were accused of beating up the victim.

“Narelieve po sila pending investigation. According to him (Aberin), kung mapapatunayan talaga na may kinalaman talaga sila dito hindi sila mangingiming sampahan sila ng kaso,” she said.

(They were relieved pending investigation. According to him (Aberin), if it can be proven that they really had something to do with it, they will not hesitate to file a case against them.)

“Pinaiimbestigahan na po ito as we speak at ‘yung ating biktima ay kukuhanan na nila ng statement para makapagsampa po ng kaukulang reklamo,” she added.

(This is being investigated as we speak and they will take a statement from our victim so they can file a corresponding complaint.)

According to a post by the victim’s family, on the evening of October 4, he and the owner of the house, to which he served as a caretaker since the age of nine, went to the Marigondon Police Station to report a robbery incident involving three suspects, a bicycle and a chainsaw.

However, the victim was allegedly accused by the police to have stolen the items.

The police allegedly warned him of potential consequences if he refused to cooperate with their investigation.

The victim was reportedly made to kneel as police officers beat him up.

He was released by the authorities after having been found not guilty of the charges and was later brought to a hospital for treatment of the injuries he sustained from the mauling.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan earlier ordered the police to conduct an in-depth investigation on the incident. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)