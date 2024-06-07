Marijuana infusion ‘another reason to ban vapes’

THE Southeast Asia Tobacco Control Alliance (Seatca) said Friday, June 7, 2024, that the discovery of vaping devices being infused with marijuana or cannabis is yet another reason to ban such products in the country.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) recently seized P4 million worth of high-grade marijuana and disposable vapes infused with cannabis at the Port of Clark in Pampanga.

In a statement, Seatca Executive Director Dr. Ulysses Dorotheo said having the danger of being infused with illegal drugs gives authorities more reasons to prohibit its use.

"This is a big challenge for enforcement because there is no way to easily distinguish e-liquids with cannabis or other illicit drugs based on visual inspection," said Dorotheo.

"In Seatca’s view, all e-cigarettes should be banned," he added.

Dorotheo noted how such cases are not novel as other neighboring countries, such as Singapore and Cambodia, have also recorded such incidents.

"It is well documented that e-cigarettes are used for various other substances, including illicit drugs such as cannabis, methamphetamine, and ecstasy," he said.

"This is one of the reasons e-cigarettes were banned by Singapore. In Cambodia, it is the National Authority for Combating Drugs that has banned e-cigarettes," added Dorotheo.

This, the Seatca official said, is aside from the main reason for their call, which is the health risks that are brought by electronic cigarettes and vape products.

"All e-cigarettes should be banned, not only for the risk of illicit drug use, but also for the well-documented health harms caused by even those products containing nicotine," said Dorotheo. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)