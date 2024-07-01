Marine trainee dies after collapse during swim training

A MALE soldier trainee of the Philippine Marine Corps died after a collapse during swim training in Ternate, Cavite.

The victim, identified as Candidate Soldier Joel V. Jimena Jr., was undergoing swimming lessons and practical application at Katungkulan Beach Marine Barracks Gregorio Lim in Ternate when he suddenly passed out.

Jimena was rushed to San Lorenzo Ruiz Hospital but was later declared dead.

Fellow trainees said no hazing or abuse occurred as the training only focused on physical conditioning.

Police investigation confirmed training facilities inside the marine base were safe and in order.

The autopsy result is yet to be released. (Dana Gracielle P. Quirante, UP Tacloban intern)