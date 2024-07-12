Maris, Rico split

ACTRESS Maris Racal announced on Friday, July 12, 2024, that she and her boyfriend of three years, musician Rico Blanco, have officially broken up.

Racal confirmed the split during a Star Magic Spotlight Today interview on Friday.

"Rico and I are over. It's fresh," Racal said.

"Loneliest, emptiest weeks I’ve ever experienced in my life," she added.

Racal, a well-known actress and singer, first gained prominence as a contestant on "Pinoy Big Brother: All In" in 2014.

Blanco, a former member of the iconic Filipino rock band Rivermaya, is a respected figure in the music industry with a successful solo career.

The breakup comes as a shock to fans who have followed their relationship closely since the couple went public in 2021.

The couple's relationship was admired by many for its creativity and mutual support, often sharing glimpses of their collaborations and personal moments on social media.

Supporters of the two personalities have expressed their love and encouragement on social media, asking others for their privacy during this difficult time.

"Could it be fate or random circumstance," one fan said on SunStar's social media page, quoting Blanco's popular song, "You'll Be Safe Here." (JGS)