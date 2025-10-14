Martin Romualdez faces ICI

FORMER House Speaker Martin Romualdez faced on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) amid the ongoing investigation on the anomalous flood control projects.

In an interview with reporters, Romualdez, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s cousin, expressed willingness to fully help in uncovering the truth related to anomalies in the implementation of flood control projects.

He said he is willing to do “anything” that will speed up the investigation.

“Wala akong itinatago at walang dapat itago… While I was not part of the bicameral conference committee, whatever I know, I will share. My purpose is to clarify the issues and share whatever information I can that may help the Commission in its work,” he said.

“Because like every Filipino, I want the truth to be established without delay. At the end of the day, it is evidence, not political noise or unfounded accusations, that will reveal what really happened,” he added.

Romualdez was earlier accused by several Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials of receiving billions worth of kickbacks from flood control projects.

A former security personnel of resigned Ako Bicol party-list Representative Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co claimed delivering cash placed inside several suitcases to Romualdez’ residences in Taguig City.

These issues triggered Romualdez’s resignation as the speaker of the House of Representatives, the fourth highest government post, to allow a full and free investigation on the corruption issues related to flood control projects.

The ICI also issued a subpoena to Co for a hearing on October 14.

Co is also being linked to anomalies in the flood control projects.

ICI executive director Brian Keith Hosaka said the commission will petition to cite Co in contempt if he fails to attend the hearing.

Co, who is reportedly in Spain, earlier expressed apprehension in returning to the Philippines due to threats against his life and his families. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)