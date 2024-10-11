Mary Ann Maslog aka 'Jessica Francisco': A new character in Guo’s plight

"SCAMMER to the max."

"A con artist."

"Queen of lies."

This is how Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada described Mary Ann Maslog, who is now introducing herself as "Jessica Francisco."

Maslog was charged with graft and corruption over a P24 million textbook scam in 1998, implicating several officials of then the Department of Education, Culture, and Sports (Decs).

She then represented a textbook publishing company called Esteem Enterprises.

The Sandiganbayan anti-graft court handed down its decision on the case on October 16, 2020, convicting two former Decs officials, Emilia Aranas and Ernesto Guiang, to 10 years imprisonment for having been found guilty of graft and corruption.

The order, however, does not include Maslog because she was declared dead by her lawyers in November 2019.

Maslog was also charged with allegedly trying to bribe several government officials to the tune of P3 million for the immediate release of a special allotment order from the Department of Budget and Management.

This was related to the publishing firm’s P400-million contract with the Department of Education for the acquisition of books for high school students across the country.

Implicated in the bribery case were then-Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Deputy Executive Secretary Vicente de la Serna and his consultant, Ricardo Fulgencio, as well as then-President Joseph Estrada’s cousin, Cecilia Ejercito Castro, who was later absolved following two Senate investigations into the case.

After several years of hiatus, during which she allegedly went into hiding in the United States, Maslog is ringing a bell again.

In 2022, a certain Jessica Francisco filed a complaint with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) regarding the alleged fraudulent activities of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s estranged executive secretary, Vic Rodriguez, in relation to an executive appointment scheme.

Failing to verify the information provided by Francisco, the NBI became suspicious and redirected its investigation toward her.

She was arrested on September 25 in Quezon City over complaints of fraud by two individuals who said that Francisco introduced herself as “Dr. Jesica Francisco,” a supplier of water systems and medical supplies in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

Francisco allegedly promised the complainants of a huge return on their investment in a project in Barmm. One of them invested P5 million in 2021 and was promised to get P65 million in return.

One of the complainants got nothing but a forged manager’s check amounting to more than P58 million.

Match

As the NBI dug deeper, they found that Francisco’s fingerprint matched Maslog’s exactly through a dactyloscopy examination.

Francisco denied that she is one and the same person as Maslog, but a relative of hers testified that the NBI’s findings on her identity were accurate.

The NBI also found two outstanding arrest warrants against Mary Ann Evans Smith and Mary Ann Tupa Maslog-Smith issued by the Makati and Parañaque regional trial courts.

The agency also reported the matter to the Sandiganbayan, which immediately issued a bench warrant of arrest against Francisco without bail recommendation.

The NBI also filed 29 counts of falsification of public documents charges against Francisco and for the violation of the anti-alias law.

Inquiry

On Tuesday, October 8, clad in a bulletproof vest on top of her detainee uniform, Francisco attended the continuation of the Senate inquiry into the raided illegal Pogo hub in Bamban.

Senators were initially puzzled as to Francisco’s connection to the ongoing probe against dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, who is being accused of being a “Chinese spy.”

Francisco, who was referred to as Maslog during the hearing, said she was tapped by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Intelligence Group (IG) sometime in August to help them convince Guo to surrender in relation to the arrest order issued against her by the Senate panel.

Maslog said she was able to establish a direct line to Guo through her lawyer, as well as through Sual, Pangasinan Mayor Dong Calugay, whom she claimed had a romantic relationship with the embattled former mayor.

She said she is friends with Calugay, whom she met in 2022.

Maslog also claimed that she was in Indonesia when Guo was arrested in September and that her flight expenses were shouldered by the PNP-IG.

This was, however, rejected by IG officer-in-charge Brigadier General Romeo Macapaz, who said that it was Maslog who approached them and offered assistance for Guo’s surrender, making her an "action agent."

Macapaz was grilled by the lawmakers for dealing with Maslog despite her records.

Maslog said she is also in direct contact with Indonesian authorities who arrested Guo, but lawmakers were in disbelief.

'A1 information'

In his intervention during the hearing, Senator Ronald dela Rosa said he received "A1 information" that someone from Malacañang was controlling Maslog to get Guo to sign an affidavit implicating him, former president Rodrigo Duterte, Senator Bong Go, and Police Major General Romeo Caramat in the Pogo mess.

He said according to his source, Maslog visited Guo while in detention at the PNP Custodial Center in the earlier days following her arrest.

Macapaz confirmed that they helped Maslog in accessing Guo inside the facility out of gratitude but he maintained he has no information about Dela Rosa’s claims.

While Senator Risa Hontiveros believes that Maslog is also scamming the panel, Dela Rosa thinks otherwise.

“She’s not scamming, there’s something heavier here,” Dela Rosa said.

Maslog was cited in contempt by the committee for lying.

In a press conference on Wednesday, October 9, Estrada said according to his reliable source, Maslog is a vital part of Guo’s escape.

“This woman needs to be investigated — this Mary Ann Maslog and why she did this. Also, I heard from a reliable source that this woman also helped in the escape of Guo,” Estrada said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)