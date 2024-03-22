Mask up amid pertussis threat, public told

AMID the threat of pertussis in the Philippines, an infectious disease expert strongly urged the public to consider wearing face masks to prevent its transmission.

In a televised public briefing, Philippine College of Physicians (PCP) president Dr. Rontgene Solante advised the public to revive their habit of wearing masks.

"One way to prevent this transmission) is doing what we did during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, which is to wear face masks," said Solante.

"Since we are declaring an infection that can be transmitted through respiratory droplets, then I will highly encourage the wearing of face masks," he added.

Solante said wearing face masks is highly necessary when children go to school, since children are vulnerable to the disease.

"We encourage school children to always wear their face masks," he said.

The PCP chief stressed, though, that even adults and the elderly are vulnerable to the disease.

"The adults and elderly may also be vulnerable, especially those unvaccinated from pertussis," said Solante.

Pertussis or whooping cough (“ubong-dalahit” or “tuspirina” in Filipino) is a highly contagious bacterial respiratory infection that causes influenza-like symptoms of mild fever, colds, and hacking coughs 7 to 10 days after exposure.

Based on Department of Health data, there are 453 reported cases of pertussis in the country for the first 10 weeks of 2024. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)