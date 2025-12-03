Massive dietary supplements marketing worries FDA

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday, November 3, 2025, expressed concern over the massive marketing of food and dietary supplements in the country.

In its Advisory No. 2025-1552, the FDA said it is concerned about the potential confusion such products may cause the public.

"Despite prevailing rules and regulations on food and dietary supplements, the FDA is seriously concerned over the massive advertisement, promotion, and marketing of these products," the agency said.

"These may mislead some consumers into buying them as drugs or medicines to treat, cure, or prevent any disease," it added.

The agency emphasized that all food and dietary supplements have no therapeutic claims and must not be used to treat illnesses.

"We are warning the public against the use of food and dietary supplements for therapeutic purposes, as these products are not drugs or medicines and must not be used to treat, cure, or prevent any disease," said the FDA.

"All food and dietary supplements are only adjunct nutritional substances to support food intake and are not meant to replace prescribed drugs and medicines," it added.

The FDA said this is why such products must adhere to labeling requirements, including the statement: “NO APPROVED THERAPEUTIC CLAIMS.”

"These products must comply with strict labeling requirements," said the FDA.

It also called on healthcare professionals to help properly inform the public, especially their patients.

"Healthcare professionals are urged to educate patients and discourage the use of food and dietary supplements for therapeutic purposes," said the FDA. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)