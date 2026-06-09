Mastermind in Jee Ick-Joo’s slay arrested

DISMISSED Police Lieutenant Colonel Rafael Dumlao III, the convicted mastermind in the kidnapping and killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-Joo inside Camp Crame in 2016, was arrested, ending months of pursuit after conviction by the Court of Appeals (CA).

In a press conference, Interior and Local Government Jonvic Remulla said operatives of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested Dumlao at around 5 a.m. in a house in Pasong Tamo, Quezon City on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

“He was sleeping in the house. The tactical team entered, broke down the door and arrested him,” Remulla said.

A 9mm Taurus pistol was recovered from Dumlao’s lair, although investigators said he was not holding the firearm when officers entered.

Remulla said investigators are now verifying ownership of the weapon after discovering it was registered to another individual.

The arrest followed about three weeks of focused surveillance.

Remulla revealed that investigators intensified efforts after the recent wedding of Dumlao’s daughter.

Although Dumlao did not attend the ceremony, authorities monitored movements linked to family activities and eventually confirmed his whereabouts.

“It looks like he was watching his daughter’s wedding through Facebook Live,” said Remulla.

Investigators later identified the Quezon City residence where Dumlao had reportedly been staying for some time.

The property, according to Remulla, was surrounded by high walls and dense vegetation, making surveillance difficult.

Dumlao was convicted in connection with the kidnapping, extortion, carnapping and killing of Jee, a South Korean businessman who was abducted under the guise of an anti-drug operation and later strangled to death inside a vehicle parked within the national police headquarters.

Jee’s remains were cremated in a funeral parlor in Caloocan City and his ashes were reportedly flushed in the toilet.

In September 2024, the CA overturned a lower court ruling and found Dumlao guilty, sentencing him to reclusion perpetua and ordering his immediate arrest without bail.

On June 30, 2025, the Supreme Court denied Dumlao’s petition and other legal remedies, affirming the appellate court’s decision.

“This morning’s operation is a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to enforce the law and implement court decisions,” Remulla said.

“No one is above the law regardless of rank, position or former authority,” he added.

Remulla confirmed that a tipster who provided information leading to Dumlao’s arrest would receive a P1-million reward.

“There was human intelligence used, and after this we will process it and give the reward,” he said.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. thanked citizens who supplied leads that helped police track the Dumlao.

He said investigators combined human intelligence with technological capabilities to monitor and verify Dumlao’s movements.

Authorities are now examining Dumlao’s cellphone and laptop to determine how he evaded arrest and whether anyone helped conceal him.

Investigators are expected to review communications, travel patterns and contacts made during the period the fugitive was in hiding.

“We will pursue all angles and all leads,” Remulla said.

“We want to see how he escaped, who he was with and who may have helped him,” he added.

Remulla said the Philippine government has already informed South Korean authorities as well as Jee’s widow of the arrest of Dumlao.

The Jee Ick-Joo case strained relations between Manila and Seoul and became a symbol of abuses linked to anti-drug operations during the height of the war on illegal drugs of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Remulla said the case illustrated how some police operatives exploited anti-drug operations as cover for criminal activity.

“The killing of Jee Ick-Joo was the result of abuses connected to Tokhang,” he said.

“They knocked on the door claiming it was a drug raid, took him, and it turned out to be a kidnapping,” he added.

Remulla said Dumlao’s arrest sends a message that neither former rank nor influence can shield fugitives from accountability.

“The entire country should be aware that the PNP is not stopping. Whether you were once a police chief or a police officer, that is not a consideration. The institution is above everything else,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)