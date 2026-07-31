Masterminds in vlogger’s murder identified

INVESTIGATORS have identified the two alleged masterminds in the killing of political vlogger Alicia “Mima Alicia” Lipata.

In an interview with reporters, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the couple, tagged as the alleged masterminds, had been charged with murder.

“The motive? It’s about the profession and as well as they have personal grudge or personal disagreements na nagsimula sa utang (that started with debt),” he said.