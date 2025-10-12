Mati diocese to faithful: Hang on to faith amid quakes

FOLLOWING the back-to-back strong earthquakes that hit Davao Oriental on October 10, 2025, the Diocese of Mati called on the faithful to maintain their trust in God.

In its Circular Letter 012-2025, Mati Bishop Abel Apigo said it is imperative for the faithful to not lose their faith and still participate in religious activities, including attending the Holy Mass.

"I am giving the parish priests and the parish administrators to decide where to celebrate the Holy Eucharist in a dignified manner," said Apigo.

"The Holy Eucharist is our strength and so let us celebrate it with passion... no matter how great are the trials and the difficulties, let us hang on to our faith in God," he added.

However, the prelate said all churches in Davao Oriental are being temporarily closed, especially those hit by the tremors.

"Since we come to our chapels and parish churches regularly, especially on Sundays and on other days, I am directing all the parish priests and parish administrators, especially those that were badly hit by the earthquake, not to use the church buildings until we receive the clearance from the competent and the designated team coming from the province, city, or the municipal office declaring that the buildings are safe to be used," said Apigo.

He also said that Catholic schools are being told to close their establishments for the meantime.

"The school administrators are also directed to apply this Circular Letter to all our school buildings in all our Catholic schools in the Diocese of Mati. Let us keep safety as our priority," said Apigo.

On Friday morning, October 10, a magnitude 7.4 quake struck Davao Oriental at about 44 kilometers northeast of Manay town.

On Friday night, a magnitude 6.8 undersea earthquake also happened in Davao Oriental. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)