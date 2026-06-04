Matibag accuses Mike Defensor of bribing 18 ex-marines

Matibag said the informant signed and recorded an affidavit related to her claim.

He said the NBI will issue a subpoena to Defensor and the ex-marine identified by the informant.

Matibag made the statement amid the ongoing Senator Alan Peter Cayetano-bloc inquiry into the flood control anomalies attended by the 18 ex-marines.

Defensor was also present during the hearing.

Cayetano read a report about Matibag’s statement during the hearing, which was vehemently denied by the ex-marines.

“Hindi po your honor. Pwede bang iharap dito ‘yung nagsabi niyan para patotohanan niya. Sa ngayon po halos nga ang pamilya naming ‘yung kakarampot na ipon naming hanggang ngayon ‘yung pinagkakasya namin,” Johnny Buduan said.

(No, Your Honor. Can the person who said that be presented here so they can confirm it? As of now, even our family’s very small savings -- what little we have saved -- is what we are making do with.)

“Kung nakatanggap kami ng ganyang halaga, edi sana napaganda na ngayon ang buhay namin,” he added.

(If we had received that kind of amount, then our lives would have been better by now.)

Lawyer Levito Baligod, the legal counsel of the ex-marines, said if the claims of Matibag were true, they would no longer need to look for money and ask for help from several people when some of their family members were hospitalized and passed away just recently.

He said he has receipts to prove his statement.

“Alam nyo po kung accusation lang na galing kay Matibag, naaawa po ako sa NBI dahil eroded na ang credibility dahil kay Matibag,” said Baligod.

(You know, if it’s just an accusation coming from Matibag, I feel sorry for the NBI because its credibility has been eroded because of Matibag.)

Defensor, in an interview with reporters, slammed the NBI and urged Matibag to use the agency’s resources to impartially investigate the corruption in the country.

“Alam mo ganyang-ganyan ang sinabi nila noon kay Guteza. Sinabi nila pinapirma nila na kami daw ni Marcoleta nag-offer ng pera para magsalita ng ganon at hindi daw totoo yon at sabi nila don ang pagdeliver kay Martin Romualdez ay hindi totoo,” he said.

(You know, that is exactly what they said before about Guteza. They said they made him sign that it was allegedly me and Marcoleta who offered money for him to say that, and that it was not true. And they also said that the delivery to Martin Romualdez was not true.)

“Ginagawa na naman nila yan para i-discredit ‘yung mga marines na parang binayaran sila para magsalita,” he added.

(They are doing it again to discredit the Marines, as if they were paid to speak out.)

Cayetano urged Matibag to appear before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee and present the evidence related to his claim.

Matibag in response to the invitation said he will attend the Senate if Cayetano will send him a subpoena. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)