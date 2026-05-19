Matibag defends arrested NBI volunteer driver

NATIONAL Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag defended on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, an NBI volunteer driver who was arrested following the shooting in the Senate on May 13.

In an interview with reporters in Camp Crame, Matibag said that based on videos currently surfacing online, Mel Oragon was at the fifth floor of the GSIS building when the shooting transpired in the Senate.

“May mga video na siya (driver) ay nasa 5th floor habang nagpuputukan.

Wala siyang hawak na baril, vest ang hawak niya tsaka radio,” said Matibag.

(There are videos showing that he (the driver) was on the fifth floor while gunshots were being fired. He was not holding a gun; he was carrying a vest and a radio.)

“Nung nag-clearing na, bumalik sya dahil may naiwan na bag ang kasama niya. Kukuhanin niya dapat ang bag pero hindi pa siya nakarating doon sa bag, hinabol na siya at inaresto na sya at dinala siya sa Senate doon siya pinadapa sa floor sa Senate,” he added.

(When the clearing operation started, he went back because his companion had left a bag behind. He was supposed to retrieve the bag, but before he could reach it, he was already chased and arrested and brought to the Senate, where he was made to lie face down on the floor.)

Matibag said this may explain why Oragon tested positive for gunpowder residue.

“Base sa nakita ko, idinapa siya kung saan nandoon ang OSAA (Office of Sergeant-at-Arms) at nagpaputok ng nagpaputok ng baril. Maraming gunpowders doon sa sahig,” the NBI director said.

(Based on what I saw, he was made to lie face down at the OSAA (Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms) area where gunshots were being fired. There was gunpowder all over the floor there.)

“That is a possibility. ‘Yung paraffin kasi, the powder nitrate pwedeng matransfer sayo pag hinawakan ka or napunta ka sa isang lugar pag nandon ang gunpowder, or pag nagpaputok ka. So it’s not necessarily nagpositive ka sa gunpowder, nagpaputok ka,” he added.

(That is a possibility. With a paraffin test, powder nitrates can be transferred to you if you are touched or if you go to a place where gunpowder is present, or if you fired a gun. So it does not necessarily mean that if you tested positive for gunpowder nitrates, you actually fired a gun.)

Oragon, who yielded live ammunition, was charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, alarms and scandal, grave threats, direct assault with attempted homicide, and violation of Senate Security Regulation.

He was temporarily released from detention on Monday, May 18, after posting bail.

The conflict ensued in the Senate amid the looming arrest of embattled Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa in relation to the warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over charges for crime against humanity of murder due to the implementation of drug war under former President Rodrigo Duterte. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)