Matibag denies being ordered to probe Leviste

NATIONAL Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, strongly denied that he had been ordered to investigate Batangas Representative Leandro Leviste over an alleged scheme to implicate Executive Secretary Ralph Recto in a fabricated scandal.

“No one ordered me to do so. My commitment is to the law and to the NBI’s mandate. We follow the evidence, observe due process, and ensure that our investigations are conducted in accordance with the law,” Matibag said in Tagalog in a radio interview.

The NBI earlier issued subpoenas to Leviste and former Negros Oriental representative Jacinto “Jing” Paras in connection with an anti-human trafficking operation that led to the rescue of an alleged “honeytrap.”

According to the NBI, the woman claimed she had been hired to lure Recto into a compromising situation in an effort to damage his reputation and later accuse him of human trafficking or sexual misconduct.

Based on the witness’ account, the NBI said the payment was to be released in tranches, depending on the execution of her affidavit and the progress of the case.

In a social media post, Leviste took a swipe at Matibag by sharing a message the NBI chief allegedly sent him in 2025 that read: “Congrats, Cong. Lian! I’m so proud of you. I hope I get to live long enough to see you one day leading our country. It’s such an honor to know you. God bless you always.”

“I’ll just say this: because you know me, you know I’m not a liar, and you know that what I’m saying is true -- that this is nothing more than a ‘Recto fabrication.’ I know you were only following orders, so I forgive you,” Leviste wrote in Tagalog.

Responding to Leviste’s post, Matibag said he had initially believed that Leviste was a good person with a bright future.

“But people change, don’t they? As I’ve said, no one is above the law,” Matibag said.

Matibag added that he viewed Leviste’s post as proof that, as NBI director, he will hold anyone accountable under the law, even those he considers friends.

He also pointed out that it was Paras who mentioned Leviste’s name while he was allegedly dealing with the “honeytrap.”

In another social media post, Leviste urged Matibag to summon Recto.

“If no one is above the law, then why not summon Ralph Recto as well to determine whether he personally knows the talent manager or the Vivamax talents?” Leviste said.

Paras has vehemently denied the allegations. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)