May Undas 'rekindle us to be better Filipinos' – PBBM

MANILA – As the country marks All Saints' and All Souls’ Days, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has expressed hope that the two-day customary commemoration would rekindle the people to better Filipinos and better stewards of the Philippines.

“Let this day of memorial rekindle us to be better persons, better Filipinos, and better stewards of our beloved nation,” Marcos said in his Undas 2024 message released Thursday night.

Marcos said Undas allows Filipinos to “remember those who paved the way for our present prosperity through their example of faith and love for others".

All Souls’ Day is a time for “reflection by which we recall the deceased faithful who led lives of honor, sacrifice, and service," the Chief Executive said.

“This is the opportune moment to fortify our bond for the betterment of our spiritual life, not only with the Divine but also with one another,” he said.

He added that All Saints’ Day reminds people to strive toward “virtues that defined the saints with their extraordinary compassion, kindness, and humility.”

Likewise, he encouraged Filipinos to spend time with family and loved ones, visit their departed, and “offer our heartfelt prayers for them, and express deep gratitude for their impact on our lives.”

“May this remind us of the values that shall endure through us as a nation: faith, resilience, and hope,” the President said.

“Reflecting on our journey in this world, let us strive to live with love and compassion for others, ever seeking the common good, just as the saints and our loved ones did in their time,” he added.

Undas marks the annual celebration of All Saints’ Day (Nov. 1) and All Souls’ Day (Nov. 2), two Christian feasts remembering the lives of the saints and the souls of the departed. (PNA)