Maymay, monsoon displace nearly 7,000

NEARLY 7,000 individuals were displaced due to the combined effects of tropical cyclone Maymay and the Southwest Monsoon, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

As of 6 a.m., the OCD said 80,633 individuals, or 23,946 families, had been affected by the severe weather.

Of this number, 6,929 individuals, or 2,215 families, were staying in evacuation centers.

The OCD said assistance worth P1.38 million has been provided to the affected families.

The agency also recorded 12 damaged houses and 83 flooded areas in the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, the Zamboanga Peninsula, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Local authorities also reported landslides and rockfalls triggered by heavy rains in the Cordillera region, particularly in Benguet province.

In Rodriguez, Rizal, two individuals were reportedly killed in a rockslide near Wawa Dam.

The OCD said there is still no available data on the total number of casualties related to the severe weather.

In Nueva Ecija, several road sections were affected by flooding and landslides but were immediately cleared by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Maymay had weakened into a tropical depression after making landfall in Magsingal, Ilocos Sur.

Maymay was last spotted in the vicinity of Tanudan, Kalinga, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 90 km/h, and a central pressure of 1,000 hPa.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remained hoisted over the southern portion of the Babuyan Islands (Calayan Island, Dalupiri Island, Fuga Island, and Camiguin Island); Ilocos Norte; Ilocos Sur; La Union; the northwestern portion of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Anda, and Bani); Apayao; Abra; Kalinga; Mountain Province; Ifugao; Benguet; mainland Cagayan; Isabela; Quirino; Nueva Vizcaya; and the northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, and Dipaculao).

“On the latest forecast track, Maymay will traverse the mountainous terrain of Northern Luzon before emerging over the eastern coastal waters of Isabela or Cagayan,” Pagasa said.

“Maymay is forecast to continue weakening while moving further inland and may be downgraded into a remnant low this afternoon or evening. However, due to interaction with the rugged terrain, an earlier weakening is possible,” it added.

According to Pagasa, the remnant low of Maymay will move generally southeastward until it merges into the larger circulation of Tropical Cyclone Dolphin. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)