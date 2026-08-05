Maymay now a tropical storm

MANILA – Tropical cyclone Maymay (international name Kujira) has intensified into a tropical storm, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

The cyclone packs maximum sustained winds of 65 km per hour near the center, and gusts of up to 80 kph.

It was located 170 km. west northwest of Bacnotan, La Union as of 4 a.m., slowly moving southeastward, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Gale-force winds will prevail in areas under signal no. 2: central and southern portions of Ilocos Sur (Gregorio del Pilar, Magsingal, San Esteban, Banayoyo, Cervantes, Burgos, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Santiago, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Lidlidda, Nagbukel, Suyo, Sigay, San Ildefonso, Galimuyod, Quirino, City of Vigan, San Emilio, Caoayan, Alilem, San Juan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Sugpon, Tagudin, Santa Cruz, Santa Maria, Narvacan, Salcedo), the northern and central portions of La Union (Luna, Caba, Santol, Bauang, City of San Fernando, San Juan, Bagulin, Aringay, Bangar, San Gabriel, Burgos, Naguilian, Bacnotan, Sudipen, Balaoan), the northwestern portion of Pangasinan (Anda, Bolinao, Bani), the southwestern portion of Abra (Manabo, Pidigan, Langiden, Luba, Boliney, Sallapadan, Bucloc, Tubo, Villaviciosa, Pilar, Peñarrubia, San Isidro, San Quintin, Bangued, Bucay), the western portion of Mountain Province (Besao, Tadian), and the northwestern portion of Benguet (Mankayan, Kapangan, Kibungan, Sablan, Bakun).

Strong winds will prevail in areas where signal no. 1 is hoisted: Ilocos Norte, the rest of Ilocos Sur, the rest of La Union, the rest of Pangasinan, Apayao, the rest of Abra, Kalinga, the rest of Mountain Province, Ifugao, the rest of Benguet, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the northern portion of Zambales (Candelaria, Santa Cruz, Masinloc, Palauig), the northern portion of Tarlac (Mayantoc, San Clemente, Camiling, Santa Ignacia, Gerona, Paniqui, Moncada, San Manuel, Anao, Ramos, Pura), the northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, Cuyapo, Talugtug, Nampicuan, Guimba, Science City of Muñoz, San Jose City, Pantabangan), and the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao).

PAGASA said most of Luzon and the Visayas, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Misamis Occidental, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Sarangani, Davao Occidental, and Davao Oriental will experience strong to gale-force gusts caused by the southwest monsoon or habagat and Maymay's periphery.

Gale warning is in effect over the western seaboard of Northern Luzon.

Habagat and Maymay will also drench most of Luzon, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, Maymay could possibly make landfall over Ilocos Sur or La Union within the day.

The cyclone forecast to downgrade into a tropical depression and further weaken into a low pressure area by Thursday, PAGASA said. (PNA)