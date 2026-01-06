Mayon Volcano placed under Alert Level 3

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, the Mayon Volcano’s alert level from 2 to 3, which means there is an increased tendency toward hazardous eruptions.

In an update, the Phivolcs said the Mayon Volcano is exhibiting a magmatic eruption of a summit lava dome.

The agency said there is an increased chance of a lava flow and hazardous pyroclastic density currents (PDCs) affecting the upper to middle slopes of the volcano.

“Pyroclastic density currents or PDCs on the Bonga (southeast) Gully began generating at 12:26 p.m. today from the collapse of newly extruded lava. The PDCs lasted at least three minutes based on the seismic record and emplaced within two kilometers of the summit crater,” the Phivolcs said.

The agency warned residents in the affected area against ash fall and potential explosive activities within weeks or days.

It said entry to the six-kilometer permanent danger zone and flying aircraft close to the volcano’s summit are prohibited.

Meanwhile, the local government unit of Camalig, Albay announced that it will implement evacuation among its residents within the volcano’s six-kilometer permanent danger zone. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)