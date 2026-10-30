Mayon Volcano raised to Alert Level 3 following eruption

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has raised the alert level of Mayon Volcano to Alert Level 3, indicating an increased tendency toward a hazardous eruption, following a moderately explosive eruption on Friday morning, October 30, 2026.

The agency recorded a moderately explosive eruption at Mayon Volcano at around 11:53 a.m., sending a dense, rapidly ascending and billowing ash plume 3,000 meters above the summit crater.

Ashfall is expected in the communities of Daraga, Guinobatan and adjacent municipalities in Albay.

"In view thereof, DOST-PHIVOLCS is now raising the alert status of Mayon Volcano from Alert Level 2 to Alert Level 3. This means that Mayon is in a new phase of magmatic eruption, with increased chances of lava flows and hazardous PDCs or uson affecting the upper to middle slopes of the volcano in the immediate days to weeks," said Phivolcs.

The agency recommended the evacuation of areas within the 6-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) due to the danger of pyroclastic density currents (PDCs), lava flows, rockfalls and other volcanic hazards.

It also called for increased vigilance against PDCs, lahars and sediment-laden streamflows along channels draining the volcano.

Phivolcs also advised civil aviation authorities and pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano's summit, as ash from any sudden eruption could be hazardous to aircraft.

"Based on the current prevailing wind pattern, ash fall events may most likely occur on the south side of the volcano. DOST-PHIVOLCS maintains close monitoring of Mayon Volcano and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders," the agency said.