Mayon Volcano remains at alert level 3

MAYON Volcano in Albay remains under Alert Level 3 as of February 1, 2026, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

Phivolcs first raised the alert status on January 6 due to increasing volcanic activity. Nearly two weeks later, the volcano continues to exhibit signs of intensifying unrest.

The agency noted ongoing lava dome growth and lava flow effusion, with crater glow still visible to the naked eye.

Over the past two weeks, Phivolcs recorded four volcanic earthquakes, 389 rockfall events, and 26 pyroclastic density currents. Emissions of volcanic gas also remain high, with sulfur dioxide output averaging about 4,079 tons per day.

Phivolcs warned of possible hazards, including rockfalls, landslides or avalanches, ballistic fragments, lava flows and lava fountaining, pyroclastic density currents, moderate explosions, and lahars during periods of heavy and prolonged rainfall, as volcanic activity remains elevated.

The public is reminded to strictly observe the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone and the Extended Danger Zone. Flying aircraft near the volcano remains prohibited.

Residents and visitors are urged to remain vigilant and follow official advisories to ensure their safety. (Jean Llaneta, BiPSU Intern)