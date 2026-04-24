MCIA gears for ASEAN Summit hosting in Cebu

MANILA – The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is now preparing for the country's hosting of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in the province in May.

"Our teams are executing a comprehensive operational plan to ensure our infrastructure and services are fully ready," MCIA general manager Ricia Montejo said in a statement Thursday.

The Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC), which oversees the operations of the MCIA, along with the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), the ASEAN National Organizing Committee (NOC), the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) site enhancement team, and other law enforcement and security units, are working together to ensure a seamless, secure, and world-class arrival and departure experience for the heads of States, international delegates, and global media.

Key site enhancement and infrastructure projects were undertaken to ensure operational readiness and a world-class airport environment.

These include the improvement of the general aviation terminal building and its perimeter fence, water tank restoration and water supply improvements, repainting of general aviation apron pavement markings, as well as repainting of primary and secondary perimeter fences.

Additionally, the MCIAA has facilitated the designation of aircraft parking positions to ensure efficient airside operations and accommodate ASEAN-related flights.

Other developments include the concreting and widening of the Ibo Access Road, complemented by street lighting and landscape enhancements, improving landside access, mobility, and overall airport aesthetics.

Airport authorities have procured ASEAN uniforms for its liaison officers and officials, sourced from Hinablon sa Argao —a community-based initiative under Cebu Technological University–Argao Campus that preserves Cebuano weaving traditions and supports local livelihoods, and Liong Garments, a Cebu-based manufacturer creating quality apparel with purpose.

"Through our seamless coordination with ACAC, the local government, and national security agencies, we have laid out meticulous protocols that reflect the very best of Cebuano hospitality," MCIAA general manager Julius Neri Jr. was quoted as saying.

The airport has dedicated a space for showcasing Filipino craftsmanship with locally-sourced furniture and lounge setup, and is also preparing to highlight local delicacies that reflect the Cebuano and Filipino cuisine. (PNA)