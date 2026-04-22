MCIA: Travel demand likely to be affected by midyear if crisis persist

MANILA – An executive from Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) operator Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC) said Tuesday travel demand could be hit starting June if the Middle East situation persists.

“The aviation and tourism sectors are deeply intertwined. When global headwinds like surging jet fuel costs put pressure on our airline partners, our industry inevitably feels the impact,” ACAC chief executive officer Athanasios Titonis said in a statement.

Titonis shared the same sentiment when he recently met with various hotel and industry partners in Cebu.

He said that while the first quarter of 2026 was strong for the MCIA, travel demand "is expected to be challenged" from early June onwards if the global situation persists.

His dialogue with partners centered on safeguarding Cebu’s tourism through collaboration, scenario planning and leveraging new market opportunities amid the crisis.

Titonis acknowledged that jet fuel could trigger an increase in fares and could impact passenger traffic and demand.

"By aligning closely with our hotel partners, developing agile passenger scenarios, we are leveraging the same proactive management model that has driven success across our other gateways," he said. (PNA)