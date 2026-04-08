Measles, rubella cases up 45%; vaccination of infants urged

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported a 45 percent surge in Measles-Rubella (MR) cases during the first quarter of 2026, prompting health officials to reiterate that community-wide vaccination is the only way to protect infants who are still too young for the shots.

Data from the DOH showed that 1,627 cases were recorded from Jan. 4 to March 21, significantly higher than the 1,121 cases reported during the same period last year.

Of the total recorded cases, approximately 1,111 individuals — or 68 percent — were unvaccinated.

The current national MR vaccination coverage stands at roughly 66 percent of the eligible population, leaving about 821,000 children unprotected.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) recorded the highest number of cases at 344; followed by Soccsksargen (322); Davao Region (163); the National Capital Region (158); and Central Luzon (154).

The DOH also expressed concern over a recently reported measles death in Quezon City.

Despite the city's 96 percent vaccination rate, infants younger than the recommended age for the first dose remain highly susceptible to the virus.

The routine age for the first dose is typically nine months, though it can be administered as early as six months during supplementary immunization activities.

Neighbors should be vaccinated to protect those who cannot be, the DOH said, emphasizing that high coverage among eligible groups provides "ring-fence protection" for ineligible children.

It noted that Quezon City’s current response, including Outbreak Response Immunization and Active Case Finding, remains vital in containing the spread.

Measles-Rubella vaccines are proven safe and effective, serving as the primary defense against the viruses and their potentially deadly complications, the agency said.

While routine immunization continues nationwide, the DOH confirmed that logistics preparations for the MR Supplemental Immunization Activity - Phase 2 in Luzon and the Visayas are currently underway.

Parents and guardians are urged to ensure their children’s vaccination schedules are up to date to prevent further outbreaks and fatalities. (PNA)