Measles up from 2024 numbers

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday, December 20, 2025, reported an increase in cases of measles as compared to the same period as last year, thus prompting the agency to set a mass immunization drive by 2026.

In a social media post, the DOH said there are a total of 4,843 measles cases recorded nationwide during the period of January 1 to December 6.

"This total number is 29 percent higher compared to the 3,748 cases during the same period in 2024," said the DOH.

Regions with the highest number of measles cases in 2025 are the National Capital Region (1,027), Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (768), and Calabarzon (505).

The health department also noted that of the total measles cases in 2025, there were 3,511 (73 percent), who were unvaccinated against measles.

"If children between six months and five years old are vaccinated, they are protected from the risk of measles," said the DOH.

In a radio interview, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said they are set to conduct a Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR SIA) beginning January 2026.

Targeting children six months to five years old, he said Phase 1 of the activity will run from January 19, 2026 to February 13, 2026 in Mindanao, while Phase2 will be on June 2026 in Luzon and Visayas.

"The Department, in partnership with local governments, will intensify vaccination against measles and rubella to prevent child deaths due to the disease," said Herbosa.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that causes a high fever, rash, cough and red eyes. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)