Measles vax drive set in NCR fixed, temporary posts

VACCINES against measles and rubella shall be readily made available to all eligible children in Metro Manila in both fixed and temporary vaccination posts, according to the Department of Health-Metro Manila Center for Health Development (DOH-MMCHD).

In a statement after launching the Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR SIA) at the Muntinlupa City Sports Complex in Muntinlupa City, DOH-MMCHD director Lester Tan said on Monday, June 1, 2026, that the immunization drive will be regularly conducted in fixed at temporary vaccination posts.

"Vaccinations will be conducted in designated posts, such as health centers, barangay vaccination sites, selected hospitals, schools, and other vaccination areas designated by local governments to make the activities more accessible to the public," said Tan.

According to the DOH-MMCHD, they are looking to vaccinate 1.2 million children aged six to 59 months.

"The campaign aims to vaccinate approximately 1,200,428 million children aged 06-59 months or under five years old in Metro Manila," said Tan.

"This is part of the government's intensified measures to protect children against measles and rubella," he added.

He stressed that such vaccines are necessary as measles and rubella are life threatening illnesses.

"Measles is not a simple disease. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia, brain swelling, blindness, and even death, especially for unvaccinated children," said Tan.

He, then, called on parents to have their children vaccinated against measles and rubella.

"Parents are being encouraged to bring their children to the nearest vaccination post once immunization activities begin in their area," said Tan.

It was back in January when the DOH launched the MR SIA in Mindanao with a target of 2.8 million children to be vaccinated.

At the close of the MR-SIA in Mindanao last February, the DOH said there only 2.3 million, or 82 percent of the target, that have been vaccinated. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)