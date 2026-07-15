Medical groups laud appointment of new DOH chief

SEVERAL medical organizations have expressed support for the appointment of Dr. Jose Brittanio Pujalte Jr. as the new secretary of the Department of Health (DOH).
In separate statements, the Philippine College of Surgeons (PCS), Philippine Orthopaedic Association (POA), and Philippine Dental Association (PDA) said they are confident in Pujalte’s ability to advance the country’s healthcare system.
“We are confident that your wealth of experience, vision, and dedication to public service will further strengthen our nation’s healthcare system and advance quality, equitable, and accessible healthcare for all,” said the PCS.
“We are confident that your leadership, expertise, and commitment to public service will guide the Department of Health in addressing current and emerging health challenges with integrity, excellence, and compassion,” said the POA.
“We are confident that your leadership, dedication, and commitment to public service will further enhance the Department of Health’s mission of providing accessible, equitable, and quality healthcare for all,” said the PDA.
Malacañang on Monday, July 13, 2026, announced Pujalte’s appointment as the new DOH chief.
Pujalte succeeds former Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, who resigned for medical reasons.
With a new health chief at the helm, the medical organizations expressed optimism about strengthening their collaboration with the department.
They said they look forward to working closely with the DOH under Pujalte’s leadership.
“As colleagues united by a common mission of service, we look forward to working closely with you in building a stronger, more resilient, and healthier Philippines,” said the PCS.
“As you assume this significant responsibility, we express our full support for your vision and initiatives to strengthen healthcare delivery, improve public health outcomes, and ensure accessible, equitable, and quality health services for all,” said the POA.
“The Philippine Dental Association looks forward to a harmonious and productive partnership with the Department of Health in advancing oral health promotion, and empowering communities through preventive oral healthcare,” the PDA said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)