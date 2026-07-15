Medical groups laud appointment of new DOH chief

“We are confident that your wealth of experience, vision, and dedication to public service will further strengthen our nation’s healthcare system and advance quality, equitable, and accessible healthcare for all,” said the PCS.

“We are confident that your leadership, expertise, and commitment to public service will guide the Department of Health in addressing current and emerging health challenges with integrity, excellence, and compassion,” said the POA.

“We are confident that your leadership, dedication, and commitment to public service will further enhance the Department of Health’s mission of providing accessible, equitable, and quality healthcare for all,” said the PDA.

Malacañang on Monday, July 13, 2026, announced Pujalte’s appointment as the new DOH chief.

Pujalte succeeds former Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, who resigned for medical reasons.

With a new health chief at the helm, the medical organizations expressed optimism about strengthening their collaboration with the department.

They said they look forward to working closely with the DOH under Pujalte’s leadership.