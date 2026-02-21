Melvin Matibag takes oath as NBI chief

MANILA – Lawyer Melvin Matibag on Friday took oath as the new director of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) before Executive Secretary Ralph Recto during a ceremony held at Malacañan Palace in Manila.

Matibag’s designation was announced by the Palace on Thursday.

He previously served in the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Malacañang on Thursday said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. considered Matibag’s trustworthiness and competence as key factors in his appointment.

Matibag replaced former NBI Director Jaime Santiago.

Prior to Matibag’s appointment, Angelito Magno served as officer-in-charge of the NBI following Santiago’s resignation.

The Department of Justice (DOJ), meanwhile, welcomed Matibag's appointment to the NBI, one of the agencies under the department.

“We welcome Atty. Matibag’s appointment and we look forward to working closely with him and the NBI,” DOJ spokesman Polo Martinez told reporters in a press briefing on Friday.

Martinez added Magno will be appointed deputy director of the agency.

Magno, for his part, expressed his gratitude for having served as head of the law enforcement agency.

“Serving as Director of the National Bureau of Investigation has been both an honor and a profound responsibility,” he said. (With a report from Benjamin Pulta/PNA)