Member of Tiñga drug syndicate rearrested

AUTHORITIES rearrested a drug personality and a member of the notorious Tiñga drug syndicate based in Taguig City.

In a statement on Monday, June 24, 2024, the police said Joel Tiñga was arrested during a drug bust in Barangay Lower Bicutan on the evening of June 18.

He yielded powdery substance believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) worth P360,400.

The arrested suspect was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Taguig Court in 2016 in relation to drug charges.

The Court of Appeals upheld the decision of the regional trial court following Tiñga’s appeal but it was overturned by the Supreme Court in 2021 due to procedural breaches and lapses.

Police records show that he was also arrested last June 30, 2023, for selling and possession of illegal drugs.

"Joel Tiñga's rearrest is a testament to the Philippine National Police’s commitment to eradicating illegal drugs from our community," said Taguig Chief of Police Colonel Christopher Olazo.

In February 2017, a member of the Tiñga drug syndicate, Elisa “Ely” Tiñga, wife of Noel Tiñga who is a cousin of former Taguig Mayor Freddie Tiñga, was sentenced to life imprisonment over drug charges.

She was at that time the third most wanted person in the list of illegal drug personalities.

She was also the seventh member of the Tiñga Drug Syndicate to be arrested and jailed.

In 2020, a buy-bust operation led to the seizure of over P20 million worth of shabu and resulted in the arrest of Patrick Ace Tiñga.

In 2023, more than P95,000 worth of shabu, and weapons were seized from Bernardo Tiñga, 56, who was arrested in the operation conducted by the Taguig City Police. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)