Mendiola rioters 'intended' to burn down Malacañang

DEPARTMENT of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Monday, September 22, 2025, that the intention of those involved in the violent demonstrations in Mendiola, Manila over the weekend was to burn down Malacañang, the official residence of the Philippine president.

In a press conference, Remulla said they had received intelligence information about the plan to attack Malacañang, prompting the Philippine National Police (PNP) to deploy additional police forces in the area.

“We knew that they would attempt; we had a suspicion that they would use violence. Pero ang directive talaga ng pangulo is to use maximum tolerance. We will not allow anarchy to prevail over the government,” Remulla said.

“The capacity to burn the Palace is very difficult, but the intent was there. Mahirap gawin ‘yon, ‘yung gusto nilang mangyari, at hindi kami papayag. Pero gusto talaga nila by showing that they had Molotovs ready,” he added.

Remulla said they also received intelligence information regarding a plan by a local terrorist group to cause chaos in the anti-corruption rallies in Metro Manila on Sunday, September 21, coinciding with the commemoration of the 53rd anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law.

“That is why all contingencies were considered. Our biggest fear that did not happen was that someone would incite violence during the People Power Monument rally because the intent of the people there was peaceful, to air their grievances. Our biggest fear was that there would be instigations there. Buti na lang sa Mendiola nangyari at mas na-contain namin ang situation,” Remulla said.

“The threat of the terrorist is more of a mob that would go off in Luneta or in the People Power Monument,” he added.

Remulla said 216 individuals were arrested in connection with the Mendiola protest, including 127 adults and 89 minors.

Of the minors, 65 were aged 15 to 17, while 24 were aged 14 and below.

Remulla commended the police for implementing maximum tolerance, noting that it was only when protesters threw Molotov cocktails that the police pushed back.

Nearly 100 police personnel were injured in the clashes.

“None of the protesters are seriously hurt, by seriously I mean they had to be hospitalized. The police got hurt more than the protesters, and that is something notable for everyone. Nakakaawa po ang mga pulis natin — binuhusan ng tubig galing sa kanal, binato ng hollow blocks at Molotovs,” Remulla said.

The PNP said nearly 34,000 protesters joined demonstrations in various areas of Metro Manila on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Henry Aguda said that “Anonymous PH,” a group of “active hacktivists,” was behind the violent Black Mask protest.

“Ito (Black Mask March) ay unang kumalat mula sa grupong ‘Anonymous PH,’ ito po’y isang aktibong activist na grupo. Nakikipag-ugnayan po ako doon sa mga tao sa Anonymous PH, hindi pa po sila nagdi-disavow kung sila nga o hindi sila iyong gumawa nito,” Aguda said.

(The Black Mask March first spread from the group "Anonymous PH," which is an active activist group. I have been coordinating with people from Anonymous PH, and they have not yet disavowed whether or not they are the ones behind this.)

“May persons of interest na tayo. Sila ang nagsimula ng panawagan na magsuot ng itim na maskara at damit na sinasabayan ng ilang personalidad at grupo sa social media. Nakikipag-ugnayan na rin kami sa social media platforms para sa mga personalidad na ito,” he added.

(We already have persons of interest. They are the ones who initiated the call to wear black masks and clothing, which was echoed by some personalities and groups on social media. We are also coordinating with social media platforms regarding these personalities.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)