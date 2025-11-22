‘Mentor, genius, servant’: PBBM honors JPE for shaping PH society

MANILA – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday delivered a heartfelt eulogy for former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile, affectionately known as Tito Johnny, recognizing his lifelong contributions to the Philippines as a mentor, legal genius, and dedicated public servant.

In a solemn necrologic service at Malacañang Palace in Manila, Marcos recalled Enrile’s remarkable life and decades-long public service, highlighting how the elder statesman influenced every part of Philippine society — from the legislature and judiciary to the executive branch.

“We must always remember the benefits, the contributions that he made to the Filipinos, to the Philippines. And that is how I will remember Tito Johnny. He is my Tito,” Marcos said.

“I hope I can say he was my friend. He was certainly my mentor. But overall, he was a Filipino in the purest and best sense of the word, where every molecule of his being was devoted to the service of the Filipino people,” he added.

Marcos also shared personal anecdotes, describing Enrile as a constant presence in his life. From family gatherings to official work, Marcos said the late chief presidential legal counsel’s guidance shaped his understanding of governance and the law.

“First of all, I always found it easy to talk to him because I was so familiar with him. So, I would always go and ask him questions,” he said.

Marcos noted Enrile’s unparalleled intellect and dedication, recalling how even in his later years, he remained sharp, studious, and actively engaged in matters of national interest.

He praised Enrile’s unwavering commitment to serve the country, noting how he continued working despite his age.

“Until the very end, he never stopped working. His brain kept working. Even until the last day I spoke to him, his memory was still the same. His cognitive ability was still the same. His brain was like that of a 20-year-old in a 100-year-old body,” Marcos said.

Beyond intellect, Marcos highlighted Enrile’s integrity, citing his steadfast adherence to the national interest.

“And that's how he saw himself. ‘We are here to serve. And therefore, we will do everything that we can to make the system work. But I cannot be part of anything that I believe is against the national interest.’ That is the core of Tito Johnny. And it is a lesson that we all learned from him, along with many others,” he said.

Marcos also remembered how Enrile nurtured future leaders, including himself, through mentorship and guidance.

“He always challenged you. And that's why, when I took office, when he continued to say, ‘You know, if you need any help,’ it became natural for me to ask him to be the legal adviser to the president, because I could not think of a better place for him and a better man for the job,” he said.

Marcos hoped all Filipinos would remember Enrile’s contributions and strive to emulate his dedication to public service.

“There is no greater praise for anyone than to say that he lived, he was willing to die, he was willing to bleed for the country. And that's what we will miss. Perhaps we don't find so many of those people anymore,” he said.

“So, as we grieve the loss of JPE, let us also be grateful that at some point in the history of the Philippines, there was a man who devoted his entire being to the service of the Filipino. Words cannot fully capture what he accomplished, but we must all follow the example he gave us.” (PNA)