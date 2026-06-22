Mercury Drug outlets accepting DSWD guarantee letters starting June 22

MANILA – Beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program may use anew their guarantee letters (GLs) at 262 participating Mercury Drug branches across the country starting Monday.

The resumption of the partnership between the DSWD and Mercury Drug aims to expand beneficiaries' access to medicines and medical assistance.

"Kaya mas mapapadali na po ang pagbili ng mga kinakailangang gamot at iba pang medical supplies ng ating mga benepisyaryo (Buying needed medicines and other medical supplies will be made easier for our beneficiaries)," DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said on Sunday.

She said the DSWD continues to strengthen its partnerships with private institutions to make social protection services more accessible, efficient, and responsive to the needs of vulnerable sectors.

For the list of Mercury Drug participating branches, the public may visit https://shorturl.at/VdHun.

The department earlier also forged a similar arrangement with Generika Drugstore.

To date, guarantee letters are accepted in 38 Generika Drugstore branches nationwide.

Besides Generika and Mercury Drug, the DSWD is working with other pharmaceutical firms for a similar arrangement.

To determine if a pharmacy accepts DSWD-issued GLs, clients should look for the “DSWD Guarantee Letter is accepted here” sign on the premises.

Clients may visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fof4FYpdGPPwlT0tpnChCFhv7aYUzUGo/view for the complete list of participating Generika Drugstore outlets accepting GLs.

Dumlao said the resumption is in line with the directives of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to make government assistance more accessible and responsive to the immediate needs of Filipinos. (PNA)