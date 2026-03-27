Warm, humid weather to prevail across PH Friday

MANILA – The prevailing easterlies will cause warm and humid weather throughout the country on Friday, the weather bureau said.

"Also expect isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, especially in the Visayas and Mindanao," Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio added.

He said no low-pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas continue to prevail across the archipelago.

Meanwhile, the highest forecast temperature is 34°C in Tuguegarao, and 33°C in Metro Manila, Kalayaan Islands, Puerto Princesa, and Davao.

Aurelio said the heat index, or the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity combines with actual air temperature, is forecast to peak at 42°C in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.

The heat index in parts of Metro Manila could reach 37°C to 38°C, he added. (PNA)