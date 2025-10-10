Metro Manila cops alerted over weekly anti-corruption protests

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has alerted the Metro Manila police over the anti-corruption protest action that will be held by various groups every Friday starting October 10, 2025.
In a statement, Nartatez said he has already instructed police commanders in Metro Manila and other nearby areas to prepare sufficient security assistance to ensure the safety of those who will join the series of public assemblies, including coordination with the organizers.
Nartatez recognized the importance of these activities for people who seek the truth and justice, for people who call for justice amid allegations of wrongdoings involving taxpayers’ money.
“Part of the preparations is to ensure that the peaceful assemblies will be secured from rioters similar to what happened on September 21 when a group of people, including minors, were exploited to sow violence,” he said.
“While we assure the police of their active role in securing these activities, we are always ready for any eventuality, especially those who would dare to exploit these public assemblies to sow violence and openly violate the law,” he added.
The protest action will be held every Friday from October 10 to November 30 at Edsa Shrine.
Nartatez said the police security plan from small to big gatherings and the instruction to ground commanders is to conduct regular adjustments depending on the situation on the ground.
Aside from police forces on the ground, he said a sufficient number of personnel will be on standby to respond to any eventuality. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)