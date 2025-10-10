Metro Manila cops alerted over weekly anti-corruption protests

“Part of the preparations is to ensure that the peaceful assemblies will be secured from rioters similar to what happened on September 21 when a group of people, including minors, were exploited to sow violence,” he said.

“While we assure the police of their active role in securing these activities, we are always ready for any eventuality, especially those who would dare to exploit these public assemblies to sow violence and openly violate the law,” he added.

The protest action will be held every Friday from October 10 to November 30 at Edsa Shrine.

Nartatez said the police security plan from small to big gatherings and the instruction to ground commanders is to conduct regular adjustments depending on the situation on the ground.

Aside from police forces on the ground, he said a sufficient number of personnel will be on standby to respond to any eventuality.